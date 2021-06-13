Zero Utility Token Price Tops $843.59 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for $843.59 or 0.02175695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $817,230.45 and $44,032.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

