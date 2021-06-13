Zero (ZER) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $15,179.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00340496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00152175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00213117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,114,538 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

