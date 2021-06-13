ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $26.07 million and $2.56 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00778563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.08 or 0.08048620 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.