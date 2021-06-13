Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.19 and a 1-year high of $474.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.