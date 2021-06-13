Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $532,308.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $532,308.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

