Zilliqa Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $113.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,672,132,829 coins and its circulating supply is 11,380,665,676 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

