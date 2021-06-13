Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock worth $59,261,029. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

