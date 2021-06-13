ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $9,635.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056128 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00169875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00194782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.01090963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,032.25 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

