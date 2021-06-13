Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

