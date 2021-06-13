Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

