Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,391,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

