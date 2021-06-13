Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ZGNX stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 694.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,578 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 80.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 140,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

