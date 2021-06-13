Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

