Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZDPY stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Zoned Properties has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

