ZooKeeper Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $90,744.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00162816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00195835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.01127977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,034.92 or 1.00052590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 16,801,372 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

