ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Tops $4.44 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.44 million and $107,926.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 17,008,732 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

