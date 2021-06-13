Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $11,956,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

ZM stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.75 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.