Zuflo Coin Price Hits $0.0003 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $21,683.78 and $7.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.00812111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.97 or 0.08087974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00084096 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

