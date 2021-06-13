ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Down 6.4% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $37,839.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.