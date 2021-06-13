ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 44,295 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.