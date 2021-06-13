Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ZYME opened at $37.73 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

