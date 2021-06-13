Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

