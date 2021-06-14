$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

CDEV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,816,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,646. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.