$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

CDEV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,816,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,646. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.