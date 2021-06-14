$0.03 EPS Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. 8,816,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 6.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

