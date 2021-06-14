$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.13. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

