-$0.24 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBSE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 119,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,388. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

