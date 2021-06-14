-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.17. 88,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,969. The firm has a market cap of $917.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $19,957,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $14,613,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

