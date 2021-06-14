-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iQIYI by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQ stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

