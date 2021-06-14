$0.36 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.27. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 486,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,669. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.58. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.