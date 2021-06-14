-$0.37 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.83). Myovant Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.78. 1,079,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,278. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.88. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $959,574. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

