-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.39). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.61 on Monday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 12.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 259,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

