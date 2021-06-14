-$0.43 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 358,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,149. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,132. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

