$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.20%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.