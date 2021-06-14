$0.44 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after acquiring an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Yum China by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after buying an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,117. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

