$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. Arconic reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,888,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,100. Arconic has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

