-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 126,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

