$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Altice USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

