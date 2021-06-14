$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. 94,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

