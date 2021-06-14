$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Acushnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

