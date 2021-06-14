$0.85 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 228,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57. Ichor has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

