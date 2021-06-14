$0.93 EPS Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 365%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

