0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.63

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $242,092.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00080788 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

