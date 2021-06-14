0x (ZRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $788.39 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last week, 0x has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. 0x has a market cap of $788.39 million and $67.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,229,357 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

