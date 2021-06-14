0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $560,479.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $327.98 or 0.00806374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.29 or 0.07900122 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

