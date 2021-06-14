$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NYSE VRT opened at $26.21 on Monday. Vertiv has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

