$1.63 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

