$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Camping World stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,716. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 840,997 shares of company stock worth $38,294,881. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

