$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post $1.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 million and the highest is $2.18 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $34.74 on Monday. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Beam Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

