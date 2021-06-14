10,588,754 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,588,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,964,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.20. 266,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,488,031. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

