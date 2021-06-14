108,475 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. EOG Resources makes up about 3.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 948,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 220,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 384,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 111,825 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 33.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.